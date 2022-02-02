Anthem donates $10,000 to Emergency Shelter of NKY to fund local ‘care closets’ to aid the homeless















More than 4,000 Kentuckians will experience homelessness on any given day, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness.

To support the basic necessities of these unhoused Kentuckians, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid is donating $10,000 to provide personal hygiene supplies to clients accessing Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky’s services. All total, Anthem is pledging $80,000 to eight organizations across the Commonwealth to open and operate ‘care closets.’

These closets will be stocked with personal care products, including toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, laundry detergent, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products and more.

“Everyone deserves dignity, respect and good health, and these care closets are one way we at Anthem are supporting efforts that ensure our most vulnerable neighbors across the Commonwealth can access essential hygiene products and supplies in a safe, humane and dignified way,” said Leon Lamoreaux, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid President in Kentucky. “We salute the work of the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky in addressing the physical, psychological and emotional needs of countless individuals in Kenton County, and we are proud to collaborate with them to guarantee the health, comfort and confidence of Kentuckians experiencing homelessness.”

To date, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid has pledged $160,000 to improve health outcomes for Kentuckians experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness as well as mothers, soon-to-be moms and their children impacted by domestic violence.

“We all want to be at our best, including our most vulnerable Kentuckians,” said State Representative Buddy Wheatley. “I applaud Emergency Shelter and Anthem and join them in the effort to provide the necessary resources and supports to ensure more constituents can do exactly that.”

From Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky