AAA: ‘Flat out’ — avoid these two tire troubles this winter to also avoid a tire-related emergency event















During the first few weeks of 2022, AAA Roadside Rescuers in Central Kentucky responded to an average of more than 48 calls a day for tire issues from members.

Already in just a few weeks into the New Year, AAA Roadside Rescuers had received 869 tire-related calls. That’s more than 20% of the total number of tire-related calls during the entire 2020-21 winter season. That’s also higher than in 2019, when more motorists were commuting to offices and in-person activities. It’s why AAA is alerting motorists to the dangers of neglecting critical tire maintenance.

Left unchecked, worn tires can result in increased expense or even worse, tragedy on the road.

AAA research shows that driving on worn tires at highway speeds can increase stopping distances by a staggering 43% compared to new tires, putting drivers and their passengers at increased risk.

Tires need to be properly inflated to adjust for colder temperatures. When proper tire pressure isn’t maintained, a vehicle is more susceptible to a flat or blowout. Tires with worn tread are more likely to result in a crash. AAA urges drivers to check tread depth, replace tires proactively and increase following distances significantly when roadways are wet or snow-covered.

“Kentucky’s winter temperature swings take a toll on tires, and wet road conditions increase the chance of problems,” said Jed Bowles, manager, Club Fleet Operations, AAA Blue Grass. “Periodically checking air pressure, tread, alignment and rotating tires is key to motorists avoiding wear and tear that shortens tire life.”

Motorists who may have altered their pre-pandemic routines for tire inspection and maintenance are reminded that routine car care is still critical.

In addition, AAA urges drivers to know whether or not they have a spare tire and include it in tire maintenance.

“More drivers calling AAA for roadside assistance with tire-related issues are discovering that―to their surprise―they don’t have a spare tire in their vehicles,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass.

As automakers strive to reduce weight and improve fuel economy, they continue to eliminate spare tires from new vehicles. In 2021, nearly one-fifth of tire-related calls was for a flat tire without a usable spare. Vehicles that do not come with a spare tire as standard equipment, create unnecessary hassle and expense for drivers.

Check Tire Pressure

Keeping your vehicle’s tires properly inflated to the automaker’s recommended pressures is a critical element of tire maintenance. Tires that contain the specified amount of air pressure last longer and contribute to vehicle safety.

• Check tire inflation pressure on all four tires and the spare.

• As the average temperature drops, so will tire pressures – typically by one PSI for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

• The proper tire pressure levels can be found in the owner’s manual or on a sticker typically located on the driver’s side door jamb (Do not use the pressure molded into the tire sidewall).

Check Tire Tread

Adequate tread depth is necessary for a tire to maintain traction on slippery roads. You can measure tread depth with an inexpensive gauge available at any auto parts store or use the traditional quarter test demonstrated in the photo.

Insert a quarter into a tread groove with the top of Washington’s head facing down. If the top of his head is not visible, your tires are fine for continued use. If you can see above the top of Washington’s head, it is time to start shopping for new tires. Take multiple measurements across the tread to help ensure accurate results.

