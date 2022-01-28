‘Who Deyton’ is back in Dayton for Bengals’ Super Bowl run; Mayor Baker makes a proclamation















Dayton Mayor Ben Baker is at it again, issuing a new proclamation once again renaming the City of Dayton as “Who Deyton, Kentucky” for the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC Championship game on Sunday against the Kanas City Chiefs and throughout the team’s march to the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Mayor Baker previously renamed the city as Who Deyton last Saturday for the playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, which the Bengals won 19-16 in Nashville.

“We had so much fun renaming our city as Who Deyton last Saturday, we decided to do it again, but this time the name will remain in place during the entire time the Bengals remain in contention for the Vince Lombardi Trophy,” Mayor Baker said.

Since his first proclamation last week, several local t-shirt vendors have jumped on the Who Deyton Band Wagon and designed and printed orange-and-black t-shirts with “Who Deyton” emblazoned across the front. Mayor Baker purchased several of these t-shirts for employees in city’s Public Works Department and at City Hall to wear on Friday.

“Our Public Works employees will trade out their neon-yellow work shirts for these equally visible orange Who Deyton shirts and the entire City Hall staff will be wearing these shirts on Friday,” Mayor Baker. “And from what I’ve heard from the t-shirt vendors about their brisk sales of these shirts, a large contingent of Who Deyton Nation will be wearing these shirts on Sunday, too.”

In addition to the mayor’s official proclamation, which he signed in orange ink, the city also has undertaken several other efforts to show support for the Bengals. It changed the color of the city’s logo from green to orange, changed the exterior lights at city hall and the neighboring firehouse from white to orange, hung a large orange-and-black banner on the front of the firehouse announcing, “Who Deyton: Let’s Go Bengals,” and updated its website and Facebook page with similar banners.

Incorporated in 1867, the City of Dayton has seen tremendous business and residential growth in recent years, including the rehabilitation of numerous historic structures, opening of new downtown businesses, and construction of new residential developments with amazing views at Manhattan Harbour on the Ohio River and on Pottebaum Point at 10th Avenue and O’Fallon Street. In addition, the Kentucky Department of Education has recognized Dayton Independent Schools as a “Distinguished School District,” its highest rating. To learn more about the City of Dayton, visit its website.