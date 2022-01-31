WHO DEY? That would be the BENGALS and the rest of us, headed to Super Bowl; OT win over Kansas















Staff report

The whole community roared, watching TV from every available place, including living rooms, riveted and breathless as the AFC championship game between the Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs went into overtime.

And Kansas won the toss. Whew!

An amazing interception by Von Bell, followed by Joe Mixson’s running in crunch time, setting up rookie kicker Evan McPherson’s 31-yard field goal sent Bengals fans in a spin — and ready to go to the Bengal’s third-ever Super Bowl.

So much for the noise about Patrick Mahomes and his two-time AFC champs.

Young quarterback Joe Burrow showed his mettle — and his poise.

Final score: 27-24.

Burrow said “this is a second half” team — not what he’d like, but he’d take it. In his post-game interviews he praised his teammates and said it’s “a dream come true” to be playing for the Bengals, just a few miles from where he grew up in Ohio.

See full game coverage at www.bengals.com.

Super Bowl, the Who Dey? world is on its way.