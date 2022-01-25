Wally Pagan who lead SouthBank, Purple People Bridge, dies at age 79; services set for Saturday















Walter “Wally” J. Pagan, 79, of Wilder, passed away on Monday at Christ Hospital surrounded by his family.

Pagan was past President of SouthBank Partners, past Covington City Manager, and President of the Newport Southgate Bridge Company, more commonly known as the “Purple People Bridge.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Edith Pagan, and his sister, Mary Lou Hebel.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Teri Pagan (nee Sexton); his children, Chris (Carol) Pagan, Emily (Greg) Greene, Sheridan Pagan, and Nick (Jamie) Fisher.

He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jack, Brennan, Sam, Eva, Saja, Van, and Bodhi.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 9 – noon at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington.

Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at noon at the church. He will be entombed at St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas.

The family prefers that visitors and guests wear masks due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Memorial contributions are suggested Newport Central Catholic High School c/o Wally Pagan 13 Carothers Rd. Newport, KY 41071.