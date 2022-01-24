Villa Madonna Academy High School named a Cognia School of Distinction, one of 59 around the world















Villa Madonna Academy High School in Villa Hills has been named a Cognia School of Distinction.

Villa is one of 59 schools and 20 systems around the world to earn the award. Cognia is a global organization committed to school improvement. Every five years, Villa completes Cognia’s rigorous accreditation process and earned a School of Distinction award for its commitment to excellence in education and service to learners.

Executive Director and High School/Junior High Principal Pamela McQueen said, “We are incredibly proud of the work of our faculty, students, and families as we celebrate this recognition of excellence. The high school has been accredited since 1925, and we remain dedicated to continuous improvement. We are forever grateful to the Benedictine Sisters of Saint Walburg Monastery for their legacy of academics and service rooted in our Catholic faith.”

“Congratulations to the schools and systems for demonstrating excellence in education in meeting the Cognia Performance Standards based on the results of their 2020–2021 accreditation reviews,” said Cognia President and CEO Dr. Mark A. Elgart. “Having earned the School of Distinction recognition, each of these institutions provides evidence of growth in learning, maintains a healthy culture for learning, supports engaging and high-quality instructional environments, and demonstrates effective leadership for learning.”

During the 2020–21 school year, Cognia conducted more than 1,200 school engagement reviews for accreditation. This year, 59 schools and 20 systems have been recognized. The number of institutions reviewed and those that earn this designation will vary from year to year. Winners carry the designation for one year.