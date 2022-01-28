Tony and Amy Milburn awarded prestigious Founders Award to Tony and Amy Milburb















For the first time, the Covington Business Council has awarded its prestigious Founders Award to a couple, Tony and Amy Milburn, for their remarkable community accomplishments.

The couple received the award at the CBC’s Annual Dinner.

The Milburns have developed a well-earn reputation for transforming the community by establishing businesses, fixing dilapidated buildings, and educating children.

“We are humbled to receive this honor. We have worked as a team on projects we completed in the City,” said Tony during their acceptance speech. “We are excited to be a part of the amazing renaissance going on in this city.”

Upon receiving the award, they modestly credited community associates who head some of their business interests:

Flow Property Management

• The CoWorking Space at Odd Fellows Hall, a special events Center they also own,

• The Globe, named one of the Top 100 Bourbon Bars in the United States,

• Community Montessori, housed in the historic former Methodist Church at Sixth and Greenup,

• The Pickle Factory Boutique Hotel

• and soon to arrive Wenzel Whiskey.

The Founders Award is given annually, and usually, to an individual who demonstrates meritorious service in improving the economic well-being of Covington. It is handed down in honor of the founders of the Covington Business Council.

CBC Executive Director Pat Frew says it made sense to honor both Tony and Amy Milburn in this case.

“Generating economic vitality is a team sport in Covington. It usually comes in the form of developers working with business tenants and the city to attract commerce in our bustling community. Our Award Committee in this instance wanted to recognize two collaborators who live under the same roof.

“Amy and Tony are synonymous with the word ‘generosity.’ Not just in the funds they provide through their private businesses and the Milburn Family Foundation but in the way they devote their time and talents to all these worthwhile projects which are grounded in the love they share for each other, for their family, their community, born of their commitment to God,” Frew concluded.

Previous Founders Award winners were:

• Brent Cooper, Northern Kentucky Chamber and C-Forward (2019)

• Tom Banta, Corporex (2018)

• Rhonda Whitaker Hurtt, Duke Energy (2017)

• Chuck Scheper, Bexion Pharmaceutical, Former Mayor (2016)

• Donna Salyers, Fabulous Furs (2015)

• Guy Van Rooyen, The Salyers Group (2014)

• Norm Desmarais, Tier One Performance (2013)

• Dan Groneck, US Bank (2012)

• Tom DiBello, Center For Great Neighborhoods (2011)