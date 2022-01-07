The Point/Arc’s longest resident, Marc Egbers, is a special projects manager with special needs















Marc Egbers is special, in many ways.

At 53 years of age, he’s been a resident at The Point/Arc the longest – 19 years.

But his real claim to fame – he’s been a full-time Special Projects Manager for Batoray the past 10 years.

Batoray was founded in 1987 by David (Skip) Egbers – Marc’s dad, and sons Steve and Joe – as a wholesale distribution branch of Ludlow Hardware Company.

“Our mission,” said Skip, “was to provide batteries and lighting products to wholesale customers in the Greater Cincinnati area. In 1997, we decided to sell our retail hardware operation and devote 100% of our time to wholesale distribution.”

Enter Marc Egbers.

“If it wasn’t for Marc packaging, we wouldn’t bid on many of our orders,” Skip said. “We wouldn’t take these jobs if we didn’t have him.”

Marc works on packaging and filling orders – daily – from 8 to 10 am. He’ll fill six boxes of batteries a day totaling some 1,400 batteries per-box.

The road to Batoray was a long one for Marc Egbers.

“His health and physical condition seemed to worsen as he approached adolescence,” said Skip. “He was diagnosed by some 18 different doctors, and honestly, we still don’t have many answers.”

And, according to Skip, it was time for Marc to have some personal care and housing – he left their home about the same time he left Dixie Heights High School.

First stop – St. Benedicts Church in Covington. “It was an old Priest’s house,” said Skip, “and Marc wasn’t comfortable there.”

Next stop – Falmouth Senior Citizens Center – a full-time residential center.

Again – no luck.

Enter Judi Gerding – President and Founder of The Point/Arc – a non-profit organization founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual (I/DD) disability.

The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally.

“I heard about Judi and The Point/Arc,” Skip said, “and I wanted to introduce her to Marc.”

He did – they met – and the wait began.

“I waited about two weeks to hear from her,” he said. “Nothing.”

So, after their fifth – yes fifth – visit with her, Judi Gerding said: “What do you want?”

Skip said: “Just give us a chance.”

Gerding: “OK, you got it.”

Marc Egbers found a new home in Newport – a facility formerly owned and operated by The Point/Arc.

He later moved to the McBee Home, located in Burlington – one of 15 residential facilities owned and operated by The Point/Arc.

And for five years Marc Egbers trained and honed his skills at BAWAC – an organization founded in 1973 to meet the needs of people with disabilities and/or barriers to employment in the community.

There was still one void yet to be filled.

David (Skip) Egbers needed some help at his growing Batoray operation – but son Marc lived too far from the facility to make the daily trek from Burlington to Ludlow.

The answer – Skip helped purchase what is now The Egbers Home – 536 Oak Street, Ludlow – Marc moved in and could walk to Batoray at 648 Elm. He’s been a resident at Egbers for eight years.

“The Egbers Home was built in 1910,” said Skip, “my wife and I helped furnish it. We replaced the air conditioning, painted it, and visited auctions to buy furniture.”

The original chandelier – in its original state – resides at The Egbers Home, says a proud Skip.

Marc Egbers resides at the home that bears his name with Daniel (35) and Larry (54). There is 24-hour supervision, seven days a week at the house.

The long road to have father and son working together took years but is now just a distance of a few blocks.

“We all want to fit in socially,” said Skip Egbers. “Marc has friends, places to go and a job. It’s what life is all about.”

As for The Point/Arc, Skip said: “If there was ever a load on my back – it’s gone now.”

The Point/Arc