The Carnegie Theatre presents family-favorite The Sound of Music Jan. 29-Feb 13; get tickets here















The Carnegie proudly continues its 2021-22 Theatre Series with the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein musical The Sound of Music, playing on the Otto M. Budig stage weekends Jan. 29 – Feb. 13.

Set in Austria, The Sound of Music tells the story of an exuberant young governess as she brings music and joy back to a broken family… Only to face danger as the Nazis gain power.

Featuring an iconic score, The Sound of Music features performances of several classic tunes including “My Favorite Things,” Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Climb Every Mountain.” This family-friendly favorite shares a meaningful story in a setting enjoyable for all ages.

“We can’t wait to share this classic musical with families across the tristate in a triumphant return to our gorgeous, historic theatre,” said The Carnegie Theatre Director Maggie Perrino. “We’ve been busy during the last 20 months and audiences will not only see a spectacular show but also a lot of restoration work to the facility that will keep our theatre beautiful for the next generation. Come and share a special theatre experience with the family at The Carnegie this winter!”

Performances of THE SOUND OF MUSIC run weekends Jan. 29-Feb. 13, with an initial Saturday, Jan. 29 performance at 7:30 p.m. followed by performances on Fridays at 7:30 p.m., remaining Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $32, $29 for Carnegie Members, $25 for students, and $15 for children under 10. Tickets can be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office, open Tuesday-Friday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., in person or by phone at (859) 957-1940, or online at www.thecarnegie.com. Patrons seeking group or student tickets should call to make arrangements.

This is a family-friendly production. Appropriate for all ages.

For the safety of guests and staff, event attendees are requested to wear a mask while inside of The Carnegie. This policy will be updated according to local and state health ordinances as needed

The Sound of Music is presented by special arrangement with CONCORD Theatricals, Inc.

The Carnegie’s 2021-22 Theatre Series is presented by the Otto M. Budig Family Foundation. Additional support for The Carnegie’s Theatre Series comes from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet.

The Carnegie receives ongoing operating support from the Carol Ann and Ralph V Haile, Jr Foundation, Cincinnati International Wine Festival, the City of Covington, The Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Kenton County Fiscal Courts, and the Kentucky Arts Council.

CAST:

Maria Rainer – Abigail Tucker

The Mother Abbess/Admiral Von Schreiber – Helen Anneliesa Raymond-Goers

Sister Berthe/Frau Schmidt – Ollice Spaulding

Sister Margaretta/Frau Zeller – Jessica Zylstra

Sister Sophia/Baroness Elberfeld – Sally Modzelewski

Captain Georg Von Trapp – Evan Koons

Franz – Sean P. Mette

Rolf – Andrew Burke

Elsa Schraeder/Nun ensemble – Claire Lopatka

Max Detweiler – Jeremiah Plessinger

Herr Zeller/Ensemble – Chris Bishop

Liesl – Alyssa Hart

Friedrich – Javier Beatty

Louisa – Arabella Bertucci

Kurt – Desmond Hutchens

Brigitta – Peyton Morgan

Marta – Maggie Zink

Gretl – Lila Rogers

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director/Choreographer – Leslie Goddard Baum

Assistant Choreographer – Nathan Goodlett

Music Director – Steve Goers

SM – Morgan Becker

Assistant Director – Hannah Gregory

ASM/Props – Erin Caudill

Costume Design – Beth Joos

Scenic Designer – Tyler Gabbard

Sound Designer – Eric Bardes

Lighting Design – Baron Leon

Technical Director – Alicia Rhodus

Maggie Perrino – Producer

The Carnegie