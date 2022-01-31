Students in P-12 invited to enter Kentucky Education Association’s #DifferenceMakers Art Contest















By Audrie Lamb

Kentucky Teacher

The Kentucky Education Association (KEA) invites all students in P-12 schools to participate in the annual #DifferenceMakers student art contest. Any student can submit one entry that illustrates an educator who is a difference-maker in their life.

Original artwork should be a portrait of a public-school employee. Photos are permissible and any media can be used to create the artwork. Submitted entries should be no larger than 8.5 X 11 inches. Entries should be clearly marked “#DifferenceMaker” on the outside of the envelope and include a copy of the entry form with each submission.

All submissions must arrive at KEA Headquarters by Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. Submitted entries will not be returned.

The KEA MOVE Committee reviews and chooses the winners. One student in each grade span is selected and the winner receives a $50 prize. In addition, the teacher also will win a $50 prize. The winning entries will be included in KEA publications and posted on KEA’s social media accounts. The #DifferenceMaker subject will receive the students’ original artwork framed.

Students and educators interested in participating can visit the KEA website for more information and an entry form.

This article originally appeared at Kentucky Teacher, a publication of the Kentucky Department of Education