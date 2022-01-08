Students in grades K-12 invited to submit stories, poems and Illustration to KET Young Writers Contest















Does your child have a story to tell?

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to submit stories, poems and illustrated tales for the 2022 KET Young Writers Contest. The contest, which runs Jan. 1 through April 15, encourages students to celebrate the power of crafting stories, poems and illustrations by submitting their own original work!

We’ve made two changes to this year’s contest: First, we’ve added a new category: graphic novels. Second, we’ve opened the categories to students of all grade levels (and widened the age requirement for the illustrated stories category to include PreK children).

The categories are:

• Illustrated stories (Pre-K through 12th grade)

• Short stories (Kindergarten through 12th grade)

• Poetry (Kindergarten through 12th grade)

• Graphic novels (Kindergarten through 12th grade)

Entries must be submitted or postmarked by April 15, 2022, to be eligible. Complete rules and contest entry forms are available at KET.org/writerscontest.

KET judges will select winners by May 30, 2022, and the top three entries in each category will be published online.

From KET