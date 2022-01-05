State reports highest number of new COVID cases and highest positivity rate ever















Kentucky had its highest number of new COVID-19 cases and the highest positivity rate ever recorded, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a video Tuesday.

The state reported 6,915 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 21.74%. New cases in age 18 and under: 1,399.

“Omicron is spreading like wildfire throughout Kentucky,” Beshear said. “We are seeing a surge the likes of which this country and this world have not seen in our lifetimes.”

The Omicron variant doesn’t seem to be making people as ill as previous variants but Beshear was concerned that the vast numbers could overwhelm the medical system.

“It will fill up our hospitals, and it will create challenges for others who need care,” he said.

More than 7,200 Kentuckians have had first dose of vaccine and more than 18,000 received a booster on Monday.

Around 1,646 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, and intensive care units in eight of the state’s 10 hospital regions are at 90% of capacity or greater.

Some 136 ICU beds are available statewide.

Kentucky reported 21 more deaths as a result of the pandemic Tuesday.

Kenton County reported 270 new cases on Tuesday, Campbell County 211, and Boone County 209.

In total, Kenton County has suffered 321 deaths, Boone County 232, and Campbell County 122.