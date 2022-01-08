













St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) is hosting its second art fundraiser event, Creative Compassion: A Night of Art for Our Neighbors in Need, on March 31 at Drees Pavilion in Devou Park.

SVdP is seeking high school, college, and professional artists to sign up to participate in creating works of art with thrift store finds. Interested artists can sign up online at www.svdpnky.org from now until February 7.

Once registered, artists will receive a $50 gift certificate to shop at one of SVdP NKY’s four thrift stores. They will use these treasures to create a unique art piece that speaks to the message of the SVdP ministry – providing hope to neighbors in need.

Art can be in the form of collage, mixed media, 3-D, textile, or painting. Each entry will be juried by a group of professional artists and 10 pieces will be chosen for the live art auction that will take place at the fundraising event.

Proceeds from the sale of the art will be split between SVdP and the artists. Artists will receive free admission to the event and one complimentary ticket for a guest to attend.

Creative Compassion is presented by Trivaco. Tickets to the art fundraiser are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.svdpnky.org. Each ticket is $65 and includes: dinner by the bite, 2 drink tickets, the live art auction, a silent auction comprised of various gift baskets, and an onsite thrift store boutique.

Proceeds from this event will help neighbors struggling to make ends meet with rent and utility assistance and other basic needs.

For more information or questions on how to participate, contact Mary Pat Behler at marypat.behler@svdpnky.org