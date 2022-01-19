Special Olympics Kentucky to bring 25th State Winter Games back to Perfect North Slopes Jan. 24-25















Special Olympics Kentucky will return to Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Ind., for the 25th consecutive year Jan. 24-25 when the facility will host the Special Olympics Kentucky State Winter Games.

Nearly 50 Special Olympics Kentucky athletes are expected to take part, competing in alpine skiing and snowshoeing events.

The 2022 Kentucky State Winter Games are once again on a slightly modified schedule in 2022, but have expanded from their one-day schedule of a year ago. The Games will begin with athletes arriving around 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. Skiers will be paired with a ski partner for a practice ski that afternoon.

Snowshoers will have the opportunity to practice as well. Opening Ceremonies will be held that evening at 6 p.m. outside the Main Lodge at Perfect North. The Ceremonies will be followed immediately by a Victory Dance for the athletes.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, athletes will return to slopes at 9 a.m. for the opportunity to see and practice on their courses. Time trials will follow later in the morning. Following a lunch break, athletes will return to the snow for all racing followed by awards presentations in the Perfect North East Lodge.

The State Winter Games are organized by a committee made up primarily of employees and retirees of Dow Corning Corporation in Carrollton and Kentucky Utilities in Ghent.

Other companies and organizations supporting the Special Olympics Kentucky State Winter Games include Special Olympics Kentucky Year-Round Partners Texas Roadhouse and Toyota Motor Corporation; and Event Sponsors Dow, Kentucky Utilities, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and Perfect North Slopes. Wendy’s of Lawrenceburg will once again provide lunches for event volunteers on Tuesday.

For more information about the Special Olympics Kentucky State Winter Games, contact Mark Buerger, Special Olympics Kentucky communications director, at 502-695-8222 (office) or (859) 338-6075 (mobile) or via e-mail at mbuerger@soky.org.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals eight years of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state, and national programs is offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports.

In addition to its traditional sports competitions, Special Olympics also offers early childhood programming through the Young Athletes Program and medical screenings through the Healthy Athletes Initiative. Special Olympics Kentucky has been serving the needs of athletes and their families since 1970.