Sen. Chris McDaniel: Reporting from the legislature at one-quarter mark, reviewing bills passed by senate

We have officially crossed the one-quarter mark of the 60-day 2022 Regular Session, wrapping up another productive week in session. There are several updates I would like to share with you.
First, lawmakers welcomed The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office from Atlanta on Monday. The delegation joined the Senate on the floor and was honored for its generous $100,000 donation to aid victims of their horrific storms in western Kentucky. We thanked our friends for their generous donation during the visit while stressing the importance of our educational, economic, and cultural ties with Taiwan. Taiwan is an independent nation filled with freedom-loving people. Still, they are facing an adversary and neighbor in communist China with overwhelming military power capable of subjecting Taiwanese people to the same dangerous ideology that led to the deaths of millions throughout the 20th Century.
Support for our allies is crucial. As I stated on the Senate floor, the defense of the Taiwanese people is incumbent on us engaging productively and recognizing the sovereignty that Taiwan enjoys. If we want freedom to exist in this world and not allow a rekindling of communism, we have to strengthen and support our ties with nations like Taiwan.
On Tuesday, January 25, we received a visit from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who provided an update from Washington and encouraged our legislative efforts during this session. The remainder of the week was focused on passing crucial legislation for the Commonwealth.
The following are bills passed by the Senate this week, which are now on their way to the state House of Representatives for consideration:
Senate Bill (SB) 88 establishes what a special session would look like if the General Assembly initiates one. Currently, only the governor can call a special session, per the Constitution of Kentucky. In the 2021 session, House Bill 4 was passed. That bill places a constitutional amendment on the next general election ballot for Kentucky voters to determine if they would like the General Assembly to be able to call a special session. Kentucky is currently one of only 14 states that do not allow the legislative branch to call a special session.
SB 46 prohibits state contracts from being awarded to a business if a bidder or contractor were awarded the same or similar contract within the past five years procured by using an executive agency lobbyist convicted of a crime related to the contract. It would further prevent any employee associated with an agency from participating in procuring a contract for one year after termination if the contract relates to their previous employment.
SB 59 is an education and workforce readiness measure creating school accountability conditions to dramatically increase the percentage of high school graduates with college credit, high-demand workforce credentials and industry-approved internship hours. The bill clarifies college credit must include at least an entire three-hour dual credit course, approved by the Kentucky Department of Education, or a college-level exam, such as Advanced Placement, awarding at least three-hour college credit. SB 59 maintains the existing requirement that postsecondary readiness is measurable by either college credit, industry-recognized credentials or approved work experience. Budget staff, my colleagues, and I will begin the constitutionally mandated task of analyzing the budget proposals from the Governor and state House of Representatives in the weeks ahead. There are late nights ahead in our efforts to get this right because the biennial budget is truly the ultimate policy document. As Senate budget chairman, I am committed to ensuring each dollar with which we are entrusted is utilized in an efficient and worthwhile manner.
Other bills clearing the Senate in week 4 included: SBs 27, 30, 33, 38, and 45.
You can follow developments on the state budget and learn more about the legislation mentioned above by visiting www.legislature.ky.gov. Policy debate can be found at ket.org/legislature/archives. Thank you for staying engaged in the legislative process. It is an honor to serve you in Frankfort.
Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill) represents the 23rd District, which comprises northern Kenton County. He is chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Appropriations and Revenue and co-chair of the 2022-2024 Budget Preparation and Submission Subcommittee. He is also a member of the Senate Standing Committees on Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor; Licensing and Occupations; and State and Local Government.