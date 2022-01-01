Secretary of State reports state enjoys surge of new businesses, a 21% increase in business registrations















Secretary of State Michael Adams announced his Office saw a marked increase of new businesses forming in 2021.

There was a total of 52,774 business formations and foreign qualifications this year, which marks a 21 percent increase from 2020.

“Kentuckians are an industrious and resilient people,” Adams said. “When our people were laid off due to economic disruptions and government-ordered lockdowns, they responded by becoming entrepreneurs.”

Limited liability companies, or “LLCs,” were the most common new business entity formed.

In total, 40,448 new Kentucky LLCs were formed in 2021, a 23 percent increase over last year.

Even during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, 32,806 LLCs were formed in 2020, a 20 percent increase over 2019, which saw 27,234 LLCs formed.

