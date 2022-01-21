People Working Cooperatively reminds low-income homeowners to ask for help with winterization















As the temperatures drop and snow threatens to accumulate this winter, People Working Cooperatively (PWC) is providing weatherization services for low-income homeowners – many of whom are elderly, veterans, single parents or grandparents raising children, and individuals with disabilities – in communities throughout Greater Cincinnati to help them stay safe and healthy at home.

“Health and safety are paramount to our mission at PWC. Our weatherization programs not only help clients lower their energy bills, but these programs also improve the health and safety of homes across the region,” said Staci O’Leary, Director of Utilities & Special Programs for PWC. “In addition to insulation and air-sealing, our team addresses combustion appliances, ensuring they are drafting safely, indoor air quality issues, and more to create safe and secure environments.”

Here are tips from PWC’s weatherization experts to help lower energy bills and improve health and safety in homes:

• Change your furnace filters monthly to ensure your furnace is working properly.

• Be proactive and insulate vulnerable pipes in your home to avoid damage when temps drop below freezing. Take extra care to insulate pipes in areas where you have plumbing on exterior walls.

• Before you crank up the heat, make sure that all the heat vents are open and uncovered. Sometimes rugs or furniture shift during mild months, covering the vents and the air can’t circulate properly.

• Install a programmable thermostat to adjust the temperature in your home. It can recognize when you’re home and away and automatically adjusts to save you money.

• If you have an older house, check your level of insulation in the attic. Often, it’s been there for years and is no longer effective. Adding insulation can save your furnace from working constantly to replace lost heat. Plus, it keeps the rest of your home warmer.

To learn more about weatherizing your home, People Working Cooperatively, or to find out if you qualify for services, visit pwchomerepairs.org or call (513) 351-7921.