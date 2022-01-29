Offensive breakdown dooms Holy Cross boys in quarterfinals of All “A” Classic state tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Holy Cross shot 30 percent from the field in the fourth quarter and lost to Breathitt County, 75-59, in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky All “A” Classic boys state basketball tournament on Friday at Eastern Kentucky University.

Breathitt County outscored Holy Cross, 25-12, in the final eight minutes to come away with the victory. The Indians finished the game without its two leading scorers. Javier Ward left the game with 4:34 remaining and Jacob Meyer joined him on the bench less than three minutes later.

Meyer, who missed a game earlier this week with an ankle injury, finished with 26 points, 13 below his season average. He was 7 of 27 from the field overall and 3 of 11 from 3-point range. Ward had 15 points when he came out of the game.

Breathitt County (16-4) scored the last five points in the second quarter to take a 31-26 halftime lead.

At the break, Holy Cross (16-7) was shooting 27.6 percent (8 of 29) from the field compared to the Bobcats’ 40 percent (12 of 30).

Meyer had 15 points in the first half, but he was 4 of 16 from the field with three 3-point goals.

The score was tied four times in the third quarter before Breathitt County junior Luke Bellamy hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give his team a 50-47 lead.

After the Bobcats opened the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run that pushed their lead to 60-49, Holy Cross made just three field goals during the final four minutes and ended up shooting 30 percent (4 of 13) in the fourth quarter.

Breathitt County shot 64.3 percent (9 of 14) in the fourth quarter and 50 percent (28 of 56) for the game. The Bobcats had four double-figure scorers led by Jaylen Turner with 17 points. Bryce Hoskins had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Breathitt County will play Harlan (15-7) in a state semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The first game will be Pikeville (17-1) vs. Evangel Christian (10-7) at 3 p.m.