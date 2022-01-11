Notre Dame Academy offers academic scholarships totaling $40,500 to 21 incoming freshmen















Notre Dame Academy has offered academic scholarships totaling $40,500 to 21 incoming freshmen based on their outstanding performance on NDA’s High-School Placement Test (HSPT), which they took in December 2021.

Due to the generosity of the Sisters of Notre Dame and other benefactors, Notre Dame Academy awards several academic scholarships to the top HSPT performers each year.

The scholarship totals range from $500 to $8,500. This year, NDA offered nine renewable academic-excellence scholarships to students who scored in the 97-, 98-, and 99-percentile on the HSPT and 21 benefactor scholarships based on academic performance.

Notre Dame Academy is committed to its mission of educating women to make a difference in the world and offers a comprehensive tuition-assistance program that is available to prospective and current NDA families. Notre Dame Academy provided nearly $1 million in financial assistance during the 2020-21 school year.

“At Notre Dame Academy, we are a community of lifelong learners with a strong commitment to academic excellence,” said Jack VonHandorf, Notre Dame Academy Principal/Interim President. “In the tradition of the Sisters of Notre Dame, we are dedicated to ensuring an education that is accessible to all young women. We do this through scholarships and grants, our unique work-study program, and by maintaining an affordable tuition.”

The following future Class of 2026 Pandas were offered academic scholarships for the 2021-22 school year:



Jane Schuh , Jacie Hail, Linda France, Kamryn Hopkins, Brigid Zekl, Marisa Kent, Kate Davey, Abbey Hollenkamp, Mary Harris, Maria Dusing, Camryn Peery , Elizabeth Larkins, Grace Portwood , Riley Puglisi, Lily Deters, Norah Pilgram, Ava Gerwe , Kaitlyn Ahern, Megan Fedor, Ella Gunning, and Olivia Wallace.