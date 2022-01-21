Not again! Roebling Bridge re-opening delayed once more; Mother Nature nixes Monday planned opening

The reopening of the John A. Roebling Bridge between Covington and Cincinnati will not happen Monday as planned. Winter weather has postponed concrete reaching its full strength on the southside approach.
A specific re-opening date cannot be provided, says KYTC District 6 office. They’ll announce that as soon as they can.
The bridge, which spans the Ohio River and officially opened on Jan. 1, 1867, has been closed to vehicular traffic since Feb. 15, 2021, for extensive maintenance.
A pedestrian sidewalk has been open throughout the project and will remain open during the project extension.
The Roebling Bridge ordinarily carries about 8,100 vehicles a day.
Alternative crossings are the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (US 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (US 27).
KYTC District 6