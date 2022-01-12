Northern Kentucky University to host third Student Success Summit Jan. 14 ahead of spring semester















Northern Kentucky University will begin the spring semester with its third annual Student Success Summit, a program focused on celebrating and exploring ways to support students. The virtual summit, beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday will celebrate NKU CARE: Creativity, Appreciation, Resiliency and Engagement, highlighting various ways that the university supports students.

“Since NKU was founded over 50 years ago, the university has embodied and strived to act on these four values. That is especially true since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” NKU President Ashish Vaidya said. “The summit will celebrate the work of the faculty and staff and further inspire our community to show CARE for diverse learners in new and innovative ways.”

NKU will also host a panel discussion with representatives from the Southeast Wisconsin region, the first region selected for EAB’s Moon Shot for Equity. NKU joined Moon Shot for Equity in Sept. 2020 alongside Miami University, Gateway Community and Technical College and Cincinnati State.

“The Student Success Summit has become a hallmark of our Success By Design work and provides a space to celebrate our achievements and highlight student success strategies from across the country,” NKU Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Bonita Brown said. “This year’s focus on the Moon Shot for Equity is key as we begin this important component of our student success work.”

The Student Success Summit is one of several initiatives following the Success by Design strategic framework, which outlines three pillars of student success: Access, Completion and Career & Community Engagement. NKU continues to implement the framework’s First Five initiatives, each challenging the campus community to become a more student-ready, regionally engaged university.

To register for the virtual Student Success Summit, visit nku.zoom.us.

