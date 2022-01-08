Northern Kentucky-based One Holland Restaurant Group named First Watch’s 2021 Franchisee of Year















Northern Kentucky-based One Holland Restaurant Group announced that it has been named First Watch’s 2021 Franchisee of the Year.

First Watch, a leading Daytime Dining concept with more than 420 restaurants nationwide, honored the organization at its annual leadership conference in Orlando.

One Holland Restaurant Group, located in Taylor Mill, operates seven First Watch restaurants in Louisville, Lexington, and Georgetown, which is the company’s Bluegrass region. It is currently building three more First Watch locations in Louisville.

“First Watch has an exceptional franchise community – all of whom do an incredible job maintaining the high level of operational excellence we are known for delivering. Gary Holland and the team at Bluegrass consistently execute at the highest levels and meet or exceed our expectations in all areas of the business from their focus on developing strong leaders from within, their high customer satisfaction scores and their strong financial results,” said Chris Tomasso, First Watch President and CEO. “The culture of care and excellence they’ve created in each First Watch restaurant in Greater Louisville and Lexington is admirable, and it is my distinct pleasure to recognize Bluegrass as our 2021 Franchisee of the Year.”

One Holland CEO and Founder Gary Holland said he and his entire One Holland team are immensely honored, humbled, and proud to be named First Watch’s Franchisee of the Year.

“First Watch embodies all that we stand for and strive to achieve every day at One Holland,” Holland said. “Cleanliness, tremendous food, quality service and a great atmosphere for dining and enjoyment. We look forward to continuing to successfully and consistently serving our customers in Kentucky and being a part of the great First Watch team.”

First Watch’s curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings that are made to order using farm-fresh ingredients. Some of its most crave-able items include Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. In addition, the concept offers revolving seasonal menu offerings which currently include a Caramel Pecan Cinnamon Roll, Million Dollar Breakfast Sandwich, Short Rib Poutine Hash and Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast.

First Watch also serves an array of fresh juices, pressed daily from only the highest quality fruits and vegetables, as well as its socially responsible and award-winning Project Sunrise coffee, which supports an independent group of female farmers in Huila, Colombia. Finally, all Bluegrass locations feature First Watch’s rapidly expanding alcoholic beverage program, which allows guests to enjoy refreshing cocktails featuring its fresh juices and signature creations such as the Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk made with coconut rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk and agave nectar.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

One Holland Restaurant Group