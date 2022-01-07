Northern Kentucky Attorney Robert Poole sentenced in Boone County on human trafficking charges















Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Thursday announced Robert L. Poole was sentenced in Boone Circuit Court for human trafficking charges.

Poole pleaded guilty to two counts of Promoting Human Trafficking – commercial sex activity, which is a Class D felony. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, to be served concurrently with an existing sentence, and he was ordered to pay $10,000 to the Human Trafficking Victims Fund.

Late last year, Poole pleaded guilty in Kenton Circuit Court to five counts of Promoting Human Trafficking and was sentenced to eight years in prison, probated for five years with conditions. He was also ordered to pay $40,000 to the Human Trafficking Victims Fund.

As part of the sentencing in both courts, a 10-year protective order has been put in place for 13 different victims.

The investigation in the case was led by the Erlanger Police Department. Erlanger Police received information regarding Poole from the investigation of former Campbell County District Judge Timothy Nolan. Nolan was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison for human trafficking charges. Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley prosecuted the case involving Timothy Nolan on behalf of the Commonwealth, and she also prosecuted Poole’s case.

Attorney General’s Office