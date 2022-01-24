NonProfit Briefs: Learning Grove new CFO, Interact for Health promotions, Carnegie new Deputy Director















Staff report

New Learning Grove CFO

Learning Grove has promoted René J. Cheatham, III to Chief Financial Officer for the regional nonprofit. Cheatham previously worked for the organization as Senior Director of Finance.

Learning Grove’s CEO, Shannon Starkey-Taylor, said, “René has been a fantastic asset to our organization over the past two years. I am confident his focus on improving our community and detailed knowledge of finance will create positive growth for the children, youth, and families who benefit from Learning Grove services.”

“I am grateful to be part of an amazing organization that has a leadership team whose focus is continually on the wellbeing of children, youth, families, and staff,” said Cheatham. “I am looking forward to aligning our finance goals with Learning Grove’s strategic plan to support our community in a meaningful way.”

Cheatham received a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a Master’s of Business Administration degree in Finance from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Previously, he was the Director of Finance at Findlay Market, Chief Financial Officer for Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, and International Tax Senior Director at GE. At Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, he championed an initiative to raise the pay of the county’s lowest-paid employees to livable wage. René lives in Cincinnati with his daughter Serenity and his dog Pablo and is an avid Cincinnati sports fan.

Carnegie names Sergio Aguillon-Mata as Deputy Director

Sergio Aguillon-Mata has been named to the Carnegie’s administrative team as new Deputy Director. The Deputy Director is a co-leader of The Carnegie and is responsible for several aspects of operations.

The Deputy Director will work to implement the three-year strategic plan to grow the organization’s capacity. In addition, he will work to help realize The Carnegie’s vision of being recognized as an artistic leader throughout Northern Kentucky, providing leadership, management, and oversight to finance and rentals. He will also help co-manage fundraising activities while showcasing a clear vision, passion, and commitment to organization’s mission and providing accessibility in the arts sector.

“Sergio is a talented, dedicated individual with a wealth of experience that will serve him and, in turn, The Carnegie, well in this role,” says The Carnegie’s Executive Director Kim Best. “We are excited to welcome him to our team and enjoy all of the wonderful contributions he is able to bring about on behalf of The Carnegie and our patrons.”

Born in Mexico City, Aguillón-Mata’s background is in Hispanic Philology and Literature. An author of three books of fiction published in Mexico, he receive the Punto de Partida award in 2003 from the National Autonomous University of Mexico for his essay “Palingenesia.” He lived in Germany between 2008-2010 where he researched the work of Cuban poet Severo Sarduy through a grant via the German Service of Foreign Academic Exchange, also known as a DAAD. Coming stateside in 2010, he worked for the Workers Defense Project as a member of AmeriCorps in Austin. He would later move to Cincinnati in 2012, working for the local Feeding America affiliate, the Freestore Foodbank.

“I want things to work seamlessly in the organization so people can perform at their best. I have my own artistic and intellectual curiosities as an audience member and am very much interested in contributing to new additions to the calendar when it comes to event planning,” he says. “We need to be a platform for local talent and we intend to help our artists amplifying their reach to other parts of the world.”

Interact for Health promotions

As Interact for Health continues its efforts to improve the health of all people in Greater Cincinnati, it announces the promotion of Colleen Desmond to Research and Evaluation Officer and Emily Gresham Wherle to Senior Director of Public Relations and Community Engagement.

Desmond will work with the Research and Evaluation team to design and implement strategies to collect and disseminate data about the region’s health as well as evaluate the impact of Interact for Health’s focus areas, grantmaking portfolios and organizational functions. She will continue to serve as the lead evaluator for the school-based health center focus area.

Wherle will continue to oversee all of Interact for Health’s internal and external communications activities, working closely with staff members and key stakeholders to implement communications strategies, including media relations, social media, brand management and sponsorships. She will also continue to manage Interact for Health’s COVID-19 community outreach and grantmaking, an investment of more than $1.2 million since 2021.

“Emily and Colleen help tell both Interact for Health’s story and the story of health in our region,” said Kate Schroder, President and CEO. “Colleen does so by analyzing and presenting key health data, including community surveys and other research, and by evaluating the work we do in school-based health. Emily and team help deliver information to the right audience at the right time and via the right medium, using both traditional and digital means. This expertise has also been useful as we assist community partners in the COVID-19 response, working to increase vaccination rates and spread accurate information throughout the region.”