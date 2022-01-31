NKY students are winners of essay, poetry categories of KY Martin Luther King State Commission contests















The Kentucky Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission honored winners of the Student Art, Poetry and Essay Contest this month, and NKY students were among the winners.

The NKY winners are (click winners’ names to read their winning entry):

Poetry

High School

First Place – Lana Shadler, Simon Kenton High School, 12th Grade

Second Place – Jada Johnson, Simon Kenton, 11th Grade

Third Place – Ryan Caldwell, Simon Kenton, 11th Grade





Essay

Intermediate

First Place – Clare Herfel, Highland Middle School, 6th Grade

Second Place – Geraldine Ibarra Villa, Maurice Bowling Middle School, 6th Grade

Third Place – Emma Arn, Maurice Bowling, 6th Grade



Middle School

First Place – Sarah Steiden, Highland Middle School, 7th Grade



High School

First Place – Caitlin Rott, Simon Kenton High School, 12th Grade

The commission is administratively attached to the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office, awards co-sponsor along with the Kentucky Historical Society. The contest theme was “My Vote, My Voice, Does It Matter?”