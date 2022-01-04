NKY Children’s Advocacy Center receives R.C. Durr Foundation grant for IT infrastructure, cyber security















Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center (NKYCAC) has received a grant from the R.C. Durr Foundation to upgrade the center’s computer and IT infrastructure and cyber security.

“Because of the confidentiality of our clients, and the delicate nature of our work, it is vital that we have the most current and secure computer systems in place,” said Executive Director of NKYCAC, Vickie Henderson.



“We are so thankful for The R.C. Durr Foundation and their willingness to fund this project and invest in the children and families we serve. It is an honor to work in collaboration with such a reputable foundation and call them a friend.”

NKYCAC is the only Children’s Advocacy Center in Northern Kentucky and is a nationally accredited center of excellence.

NKYCAC strives to keep children safe by providing them a secure place to tell their stories and empower caregivers to ensure children can grow and develop into healthy adults.



For more information about NKYCAC visit www.nkycac.org or call us at 859-442-3200.