NKY Chamber’s February 8 Eggs ‘N Issues to focus on healthcare innovation across the region















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host its monthly Eggs ‘N Issues on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center-South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Join the NKY Chamber from 7:30 to 9 a.m. for Eggs ‘N Issues: Healthcare Innovations for an in-depth conversation about the great strides being made in healthcare right here in Northern Kentucky. Attendees will learn more about the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19, advancements in treating cancer and new treatments on the horizon to keep our community healthy and thriving.

Scheduled panelists include:

• Dr. Doug Flora serves as the Executive Medical Director of Oncology Services and The Robert and Dell Ann Sathe Endowed Chair in Oncology at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. He has been named a Cincinnati Magazine Top Doctor in Hematology and Oncology and is a Board Member of the American Cancer Society Regional Board and the Kentucky Society of Clinical Oncology in addition to serving on many other committees. • Dr. Victor Schmelzer works at St. Elizabeth Heart & Vascular Institute and is board certified in thoracic and cardiac surgery, specializing in heart bypass surgery and aortic and mitral valve repair and replacement, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement. He has practiced at St. Elizabeth Healthcare for more than 25 years. • Tim Schroeder serves as CEO and Founder of CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting, a multi-national research firm with associates in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. He has more than 35 years of clinical, academic and industry experience in global drug and device development programs. He is currently a board member for over a dozen corporate and non-profit organizations, including Xavier University, which he attended.

“Healthcare is an ever-evolving and ever-important industry that requires constant education and innovation,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “A healthy community and workforce are imperative for our businesses to succeed and thrive. We are proud to invite these healthcare leaders to speak at the upcoming Eggs ‘N Issues so our community can learn more about how healthcare professionals are working hard to keep us healthy and safe.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Healthcare Innovations will begin with registration, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and free for those with the NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at www.NKYChamber.com.

The Eggs ‘N Issues Title Sponsor is DBL Law. The monthly sponsor is St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The media partner is the Cincinnati Business Courier.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce