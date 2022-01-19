NKU Honors College offers new, renewable ‘Honors Advantage Scholarship’ to every student admitted















The Northern Kentucky University Honors College announces a new scholarship for incoming freshman students called the Honors Advantage Scholarship, which will give every new student admitted into the NKU Honors College an additional $500 award.

The Honors Advantage Scholarship will automatically renew every semester as long as the student remains actively involved in the Honors College.

“We aim to serve all motivated current or future students who wants to make the most of their time at NKU,” Dr. James Buss, founding dean of The Honors College, said. “The Honors Advantage Scholarship will enable us to expand these opportunities to even more students and provide financial support to aid students in their pursuit of a high quality, meaningful academic degree.”

The NKU Honors College offers a unique transformative undergraduate experience for a diverse group of intellectually curious and high-achieving students. A bold interdisciplinary curriculum, along with a wide range of co-curricular activities, prepares Honors students to become creative, critical independent thinkers and collaborative problem-solvers who are also active, empathetic, and informed citizens of local and global communities.

Any student accepted into the Honors College before Feb. 1 for the Fall 2022 semester will be considered for the new scholarship.

For more information on the NKU Honors College and the Honors Advantage Scholarship, visit the Honors College website.

