NKU has 120 student-athletes named to Horizon League Fall Academic Honor Roll















Northern Kentucky University had 120 student-athletes named to the 2021 Horizon League Fall Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced last week.

To be eligible for the Horizon League Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have participated in the most recent season of their sport, complete three semesters as a full-time student at the same institution, and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.20.

NKU had a department-wide 3.41 GPA this fall after 28 NKU student-athletes put together a perfect 4.0 GPA and were named to the President’s Honors List. An additional 77 student-athletes earned between a 3.6 and a 3.99 GPA to receive a Dean’s List nod. This is the 21st straight semester of a department GPA of 3.0 or higher and the 15th straight semester of a department GPA of 3.2 or higher.

The Horizon League had 1,510 student-athletes make the honor roll for the fall 2021 semester.

NKU’s honorees by sport:

Baseball (15): Michael Bohlen, Camden Brandt, Noah Fisher, Brennan Gick, Lucas Gulczynski, Griffin Kain, Kyle Klingenbeck, Bryson Lonsbury, Proctor Mercer, Treyvin Moss, Tyler Murphy, John Odom, Tyler Ollier, Noah Richardson, Jayden Wakeham

Men’s Basketball (2): Adrian Nelson, David Wassler

Women’s Basketball (7): Lindsey Duvall, Carissa Garcia, Tayah Irvin, Grayson Rose, Emmy Souder, Ellie Taylor, Ivy Turner

Men’s Cross Country/Track and Field (6): Zach Birdsall, Nicholas Lee, Kyle Mastin, Jacob Weis, Liam Ehrman, Jackson Coates

Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field (15): Megan Cole, Sophia DeLisio, Maddie Frey, Jacquelyn Witt, Nelle Yankovich, Tyra Kennedy, Maria Kinnett, Emily Phillips, Jailyn Ross, Lynsey Shipley, Andrea Armstrong, Savannah Brady, Tahlea Harris, Sophia Nielsen, Megan Kelter

Men’s Golf (5): Alex Doss, Avery Green, Brady Howell, Ryan Mitts, Ian Rivers

Women’s Golf (3): Brooke Bihl, Abby Cook, Emmanuelle Hewson

Men’s Soccer (16): Deryn Armstrong, Brendan Auguste, Roberto Burlew, Wes Collins, Trey Denigan, Ryan Godding, Kyle Healy, Ben Hegge, Stian Jørgensen, Daniel Kaufman, Samuel Nwosu, Sam Robinson, Brodie Sallows, Sam Slocum, Craig Wellens, Gianni Bouzoukis

Women’s Soccer (19): Taylor Abbott, Ashleigh Cronin, Annie Greene, Ella Holland, Morgan Jewell, Kamryn Keehan, Allison King, Mickayla Kowalski, Jamie Lehker, Lindsey Meyer, Mimi Stines, Sofia Wilmes, Kayla Wypasek, Kiley Keehan, Madelyn Koewler, Lily Menssen, Chloe Mills, Shelby Wall, Megan Sullivan

Men’s Tennis (5): Trevor Ball, Emilien Burnel, Santiago Casamayor, Brandon Ponomarew, Jorge Rodriguez

Women’s Tennis (4): Sylvia Gray, Maria Koo, Ananya Kothakota, Elizabeth Rozin

Softball (13): Tatum Biddle, Madisyn Eads, Jordan Jenkins, Maddie Lacer, Ella LeMonier, Megan Lenhart, Sophie Margelot, Kaylee McGinn, Mackenzie Mitchell, Abby Moffett, Jenna O’Hair, Payton Welch, Sydni Barnes

Volleyball (10): Reilly Briggs, Anna Brinkmann, Anna Burke, Zoe Epplen, Natalie Hardig, Abby Kanakry, Lillian Leiner, Skyy Smith, Miranda Wucherer, Katy Yopko

