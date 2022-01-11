NKU grad Christian Dallas leaves his signature mark all over region, completes extraordinary CVG mural















By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Christian Dallas has put his considerable talent and his NKU bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts to work as a contemporary painter and muralist who has beautified the region with his creativity.

Recently, he completed a large, spectacular mural at CVG airport, All Along the Control Tower. It’s an impressive 224-foot-by-19-foot mural he designed and painted in partnership with ArtWorks Cincinnati which provided him with a team of two teaching assistants and 12 apprentices.

As he thought about the design for his project, he first asked, “What’s on the horizon?”

“This question was the driving creative force in designing and painting All Along the Control Tower,” he said. “What better vantage point to view the horizon at CVG than within the control tower?”

It’s fitting to recognize Dallas and his significant contribution to the beautification of CVG, as the airport celebrated its 75th birthday this week — and is constantly beautifying the airport facilities with artwork celebrating regional artists, places, and destinations.

As he explains on his website:

“The design gives the viewer not only a look at all the action outside the control tower but also a view inside of the hard work the many men/women have contributed helping to create such a vibrant and important institution of the region. Looking out the windows of the control tower, the viewer will find many landmarks, specific airplanes, and important elements that tie the mural to the region. Every aspect was designed in an aesthetic that ties closely to the beautiful Winold Reiss mosaic pieces which have hung at CVG for many years.

“The B-17 was the first aircraft to take flight from CVG in 1944. The DC-3 was the first commercial aircraft to take flight from CVG in 1947. The Boeing 747 is not only the largest aircraft that flies out of CVG, but it also pays homage to the large cargo hub at CVG. The many elements of Cincinnati include the Cincinnatian passenger train, the Carew Tower, Union Terminal, Music Hall, the PNC bank building, Great American tower, the smokestacks, and the iconic Flying Pig. The ties to Kentucky include parts of the interior and exterior of CVG, The Boone County Courthouse, local farming, and horses.

“There are two bridges in the mural, The Roebling and the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. Both span the gap between Ohio and Kentucky.”

Dallas has painted many murals across the region — and residents will recognize them fondly. When he graduated from NKU in 2011, he began to experiment with the large format of mural painting. He observed — and appreciated — the unique scale of each wall and its surroundings and aimed to create a unique and thoughtful work of art that complements its urban surroundings.

He was a senior intern at Manifest Gallery and was later on the Artworks teaching staff from 2012-2018. He was a featured street artist for BLINK Cincinnati. He has worked on the Licking River and Greenway Trails and with the Fresh Paint Live art show at Behringer-Crawford Museum and has participated in the Duveneck Art Show at George Rogers Park in Covington and the Westside Action Coalition Neighborhood Association’s Art Off Pike in Covington.

In addition to numerous projects in Cincinnati and the region, he has spread his talented wings around the country — to exhibits in Laguna Beach and Los Angeles, California, and to Chicago.

Dallas lives in Florence.

See more of Christian Dallas’ work at https://www.christiandallas.com/about and on his Facebook page.

Close-ups of the CVG mural

Labor of love for his alma mater