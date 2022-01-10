NKU College of Education to launch new Education, Culture and Society program during Spring Semester















The Northern Kentucky University College of Education is announcing the launch of a new Bachelor of Arts in Education, Culture, and Society program, starting in the Spring 2022 semester.

“We are thrilled to offer this kind of unique degree option, where students choose a program track and tailor their coursework to their career goals,” Dr. Ginni Fair, dean of the College of Education, said.

This undergraduate program offers opportunities for students to develop and apply innovative and practical understandings of education from multidisciplinary perspectives. It will prepare graduates to address critical needs in the current and future workforce, including working with diverse colleagues and customers regionally, nationally, and globally. It also provides students with innovative use of technology and design thinking.

While the new Bachelor of Arts in Education, Culture and Society does not lead to a teaching certification, it offers career-oriented internships and apprenticeships as well as service-learning community engagements that strategically position its graduates for employment in educational institutions, government agencies, community organizations and non-profit and corporate settings. It is also designed for learners interested in student support services and education-related law.

For more information, visit the NKU College of Education website.

