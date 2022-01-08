Newport’s Costume Gallery is part of wardrobe design team for latest movie to film in Cincinnati















Costume Gallery at 638 Monmouth Street in Newport is part of the wardrobe Design Team for “Shirley,” the latest motion picture to film in Cincinnati.

Joy Galbraith and her daughter, Liz Galbraith, are part of the Wardrobe Design Team and have been busy behind the scenes designing and sewing 1970’s period correct wardrobe items for the actors.

Principal photography began last month for the latest major motion picture to be shot in Cincinnati. Shirley is the story of Shirley Chisholm, America’s first black congresswoman.

Oscar winner, Regina King, stars and is a producer of the film, which tells Chisholm’s heroic story.

Shirley is written and directed by Oscar-winning writer/director, John Ridley (American Crime, Needle in a Timestack). Royal Ties Productions and Participant will produce along with Ridley.

“We are thrilled to help bring this incredible motion picture to Cincinnati because of the jobs and economic impact it has on the region,” said Kristen Schlotman, executive director of Film Cincinnati. “Cincinnati continues to be a world-class destination for production.”

Shirley follows the dynamic presidential campaign launched in 1972 by Shirley Chisholm. The feature is based on her life story rights through an exclusive agreement with the Chisholm estate, and the movie will provide an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of the ground-breaking political leader during a seminal period in modern American history.

Regina King won the best supporting-actress Oscar for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. Her directorial feature debut was the critically acclaimed One Night in Miami.

Film Cincinnati