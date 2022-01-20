NAACP NKY branch presents its awards at the 19th annual MLK Community Outreach luncheon















Staff report

The NAACP Northern Kentucky Branch held its 19th annual Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon at the Newport Syndicate this week.

Theme for the luncheon was Make It A Day On, Not A Day Off, and it featured Dr. David Childs, a tenured professor of education at Northern Kentucky University who also serves as social studies education coordinator. He also has a doctor of divinity degree from Temple Bible College and Seminary, a PhD. from Miami University and a certificate in history from Harvard.

The Northern Kentucky Branch NAACP presented scholarships to students graduating from high schools in Northern Kentucky and presented the following awards:

Presidents Award

Catrena Bowman-Thomas

Vision and Unity

Paul D’Juan McDay, Jr.

Benjamin K. Nevels

Michael Walker

Keeper of the Dream

Tina Browning

Wes Collins

Corporate Award

Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky

Education Partner

Nelson Perrin

Community Empowerment Award

Lori Brooks

Students from Holmes High School, Lloyd Memorial High School, and Newport High School received NAACP Dr. King scholarships.

Local dignitaries spoke at the luncheon: