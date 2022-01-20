A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

NAACP NKY branch presents its awards at the 19th annual MLK Community Outreach luncheon

Jan 20th, 2022 · 0 Comment

Staff report

Dr. David Childs

The NAACP Northern Kentucky Branch held its 19th annual Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon at the Newport Syndicate this week.

Theme for the luncheon was Make It A Day On, Not A Day Off, and it featured Dr. David Childs, a tenured professor of education at Northern Kentucky University who also serves as social studies education coordinator. He also has a doctor of divinity degree from Temple Bible College and Seminary, a PhD. from Miami University and a certificate in history from Harvard.

The Northern Kentucky Branch NAACP presented scholarships to students graduating from high schools in Northern Kentucky and presented the following awards:

An example of the awards presented.

Presidents Award

Catrena Bowman-Thomas

Vision and Unity

Paul D’Juan McDay, Jr. 
Benjamin K. Nevels 
Michael Walker

Keeper of the Dream

Tina Browning 
Wes Collins

Michael Walker, boys head varsity coach at Lloyd High School, one of the Vision and Unity Award winners.

Corporate Award

Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky 

Education Partner

Nelson Perrin 

Community Empowerment Award

Lori Brooks

Students from Holmes High School, Lloyd Memorial High School, and Newport High School received NAACP Dr. King scholarships.

Local dignitaries spoke at the luncheon:

Supreme Court Justice Michele Keller and state Rep. Rachel Roberts also spoke to the luncheon crowd.


