NAACP NKY branch presents its awards at the 19th annual MLK Community Outreach luncheon

Staff report
The NAACP Northern Kentucky Branch held its 19th annual Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon at the Newport Syndicate this week.
Theme for the luncheon was Make It A Day On, Not A Day Off, and it featured Dr. David Childs, a tenured professor of education at Northern Kentucky University who also serves as social studies education coordinator. He also has a doctor of divinity degree from Temple Bible College and Seminary, a PhD. from Miami University and a certificate in history from Harvard.
The Northern Kentucky Branch NAACP presented scholarships to students graduating from high schools in Northern Kentucky and presented the following awards:
Presidents Award
Catrena Bowman-Thomas
Vision and Unity
Paul D’Juan McDay, Jr.
Benjamin K. Nevels
Michael Walker
Keeper of the Dream
Tina Browning
Wes Collins
Corporate Award
Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky
Education Partner
Nelson Perrin
Community Empowerment Award
Lori Brooks
Students from Holmes High School, Lloyd Memorial High School, and Newport High School received NAACP Dr. King scholarships.
Local dignitaries spoke at the luncheon: