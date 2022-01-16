Martin Luther King Day: Most government offices, schools are closed; NAACP to hold annual Outreach Luncheon in Newport















Staff report

Most government offices, banks, the Post Office, and schools are closed tomorrow for Martin Luther King Day, a federal holiday held on the third Monday of January to celebrate the civil rights leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance.

The Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP will hold its 19th annual Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon at the Newport Syndicate, 18 East Fifth Street, at noon. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the program will conclude by 2:30 p.m.

Theme for the luncheon is ‘Make It A Day On, Not A Day Off,’ and it features Dr. David Childs, professor of education at Northern Kentucky University.

The Northern Kentucky Branch, NAACP will present scholarships to students graduating from high schools in Northern Kentucky and the Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Education Partner Award, Dr. King Corporate Award, and Keeper of the Dream Award.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by contacting the NAACP at 859-442-7476 or at the door tomorrow.

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is offering free admission tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and urges guests to secure theirs online prior to visiting.

There will be a robust slate of programming.

The NURFC is also offering a virtual King Legacy Celebration for a fee. Click here to register. A group of speakers will address what Dr. King called the three evils of society — poverty, racism, and militarism.