Long-time Statehouse reporter Jack Brammer joins NKyTribune team; to provide coverage of legislature















Jack Brammer, who retired after 43 years from the Lexington Herald-Leader, is joining the NKyTribune team as a part-time state reporter covering the NKY state legislative caucus and state politics.

Brammer was Frankfort Bureau Chief for the Herald-Leader and retired in December after reporting during the terms of nine Kentucky governors and 58 sessions of the Kentucky General Assembly.

A native of Maysville, Brammer began his career at the Sentinel-News in Shelbyville. He lives there today.

He has a master’s in communications from the University of Kentucky School of Journalism and Media, where he has also taught as an adjunct-faculty member. He has won numerous awards for his reporting and is a member of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.

He has also won the hearts and the regard of his colleagues.

Brammer said he “enjoys the legislative process” and though he doesn’t want to work fulltime is looking forward to putting his experience and talents to work for The NKyTribune‘s readers.

“The NKyTribune is honored to count Jack Brammer as a member of the team,” said Judy Clabes, editor and publisher of The NKyTribune. “Jack is filling an important role in providing experienced, focused coverage of the NKY caucus. We have long admired his coverage of the legislature from afar, now we are privileged to be able to offer it up close, to our readers. More than that, he’s a great guy and fun to work with. ”