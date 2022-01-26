Leading medical oncologist, Dr. Manish Bhandari, joins St. Elizabeth Healthcare; leads clinical trials















St. Elizabeth Healthcare has announced a leading medical oncologist, Manish Bhandari, MD, has joined its oncology care team.

Dr. Bhandari is a graduate of Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA, and completed his oncology fellowship from the reputed oncology division at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. His area of expertise focuses on advancing science and care delivery, as well as new therapy development for patients with various solid tumors, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer and advancing the standards of care in geriatric oncology patients.

He also leads clinical research trials in these cancers and technology development in various areas of medicine including medical devices and pharmaceuticals in oncology, radiation oncology, cardiology, neurology, hospital-based care delivery and medical device development.

“Dr. Bhandari is an incredible asset to our Cancer Center team and the patients we serve, allowing us to expand our offerings in breast, head and neck cancers, precision medicine and bring new medical technology to cancer care,” says Kathy Jennings, Senior Vice President Oncology and Patient Care Services.

Dr. Bhandari is a medical oncologist, practicing in Greater Cincinnati since 2005. His peers have nominated him to be among the “Top Doctors” in Cincinnati Magazine every year since 2006. Dr. Bhandari served as the local principal investigator for over 35 clinical trials in recent years and regularly guides various medical device and biotech companies to define their clinical offerings to help advance new technologies in care across various specialties of medicine.

“My goal is to bring the latest in treatment approaches and survivorship care to those who depend on me for their cancer care,” says Dr. Bhandari. “Each person with cancer is unique – that’s why I listen to their needs, understand their goals for treatment and offer compassion, expertise and individualized care. Today, treatments and technologies are targeted to specific cancers, which improve outcomes for thousands across Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana and Ohio. I am equally excited to introduce clinical trials and novel medical devices & therapeutics, as well as hospital care delivery technologies to our region from all across the globe.”

The arrival of Dr. Bhandari is just part of St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s ongoing commitment to growing innovative cancer care, improving access and providing the latest in evidence-based cancer treatment to our local communities.

In October 2020, St. Elizabeth opened its $140 million Cancer Center on the Edgewood campus. The 250,000-square-foot, six-story facility treats nearly 500 patients each day.

What’s more, according to the American Cancer Society, more than one-third of Americans missed recommended routine cancer screenings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because Kentucky already has one of the highest national averages for cancer, it is imperative that the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center works to drive awareness of the importance of routine screenings for all individuals.

St. Elizabeth Cancer Center continued its commitment to turning the tide on routine screenings with the recent support of Cancer Screen Week, which took place December 6- 10, 2021. Through this effort, St. Elizabeth participated in the national movement to increase cancer screening awareness and the negative impact delayed screening from COVID-19 has on outcomes.

