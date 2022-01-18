Kentucky Youth Advocates launch Children’s Advocacy Week at Capitol virtual event; sign up here















Hundreds of advocates from across Kentucky are virtually gathering this week to rally on behalf of children and to promote priorities on the Kentucky Youth Advocate’s Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children policy agenda.

Advocates, state leaders, youth, and media are invited to participate in a series of virtual events happening throughout Children’s Advocacy Week.

Advocates and youth are urging legislators and other elected officials to make Kentucky children a priority during the 2022 legislative session by supporting the Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children policy and budget agenda.

There will be 11 virtual events throughout Children’s Advocacy Week, including:

• The (virtual) Rally for Kentucky Kids on Wednesday, January 19th at 10 a.m. EST. Governor Andy Beshear will be speaking, along with Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaker of the House David Osborne, and youth. Kentucky Youth Advocates will also highlight recipients of the 2022 Champion for Children and Step Up for Kids awards.

• Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (CHANGE: Wednesday, January 19th at 1 p.m. EST) will join advocates for a one-on-one conversation.

• There will be several panel discussions with state legislators about policies related to kids and families.

• There will also be Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children policy information sessions offered throughout the week for advocates to learn more about taking action for kids.

Find the schedule of confirmed events and details to tune in at kyyouth.org/childrens-advocacy-week/.

All events will be conducted via Zoom and, in some cases, Facebook Live. Participants are encouraged to use an app via mobile or desktop to find details on the Children’s Advocacy Week schedule and other resources.

The Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children is a coalition of non-profit, public, and private organizations that stands on three pillars: thriving communities launch strong families, strong families launch successful kids, and successful kids launch a prosperous future for Kentucky. As the commonwealth works to overcome the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and address systemic racism, the Blueprint speaks with a common voice to create brighter futures for all Kentucky kids and their families.

Kentucky Youth Advocates