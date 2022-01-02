Kentucky Humanities chooses Bobbie Ann Mason’s Dear Ann as the 2022 Kentucky Reads selection















Kentucky Humanities has announced the 2022 Kentucky Reads selection is Dear Ann by Bobbie Ann Mason.

Mason’s groundbreaking Shiloh and Other Stories won the Pen/Hemingway Award and was short-listed for the National Book Critics Circle Award, the National Book Award, and the PEN/Faulkner Award.

She has won two Southern Book awards and numerous other prizes, including the O. Henry and the Pushcart.

Any nonprofit organization in Kentucky can host this program, including libraries, historical societies, churches, prisons, veterans’ groups, museums, book clubs, etc.

These programs will be awarded on a first-come first-served basis and must take place between February 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022.