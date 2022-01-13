Dept. for Public Health updates guidance for schools; Kenton County requires masks; record cases again















As the state reports another record day for COVID cases, some schools return to masking for students.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported a record 11,232 new cases and a new positivity record of 27.39%, and 21 deaths. There were 2,828 cases in those 18 and under. All 120 counties in Kentucky are now in red zones. ICU beds across the state have reached 90.2% capacity.

Kenton County reported 533 cases, Boone County 426, and Campbell County 266.

Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Connie White provided details to state school superintendents on where the state stands in its ongoing fight with COVID-19.

Last week, more than 52,000 Kentuckians tested positive for the virus – the highest total for one week since the start of the pandemic, White said.

“I think you can see why this is alarming to us and to the healthcare community,” she said.

DPH revised its COVID-19 prevention guidance for K-12 schools and childcare settings.

Key changes to the guidance documents include:

• A shortened 5-day isolation for individuals testing positive for COVID-19 but who do not have symptoms and who wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days;

• A shortened 5-day quarantine for individuals not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination who are exposed to COVID-19 and who wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days; and

• Expanded test-to-stay for K-12 schools to include teachers and staff and individuals exposed to COVID-19 outside of school.

Contact tracing following at-school exposure and quarantine for individuals exposed to COVID-19 at school may be discontinued for school settings requiring universal masking for all individuals.

In keeping with the new guidance, the Kenton County School District voted to return to full masking of students when indoors during the school day.