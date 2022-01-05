Kentucky Chamber of Commerce postpones annual dinner set for Jan. 6 due to COVID, weather















In response to the rise in coronavirus cases across the Commonwealth and potentially dangerous winter weather, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has announced it will postpone the 2022 Chamber Day Dinner slated for Thursday, January 6.

While the event included numerous precautions to help keep attendees safe, the Chamber made the decision Tuesday afternoon to postpone the event after it was announced Kentucky has hit a record high positivity rate of 21 percent.

“Postponing this event was an incredibly difficult decision for us. However, the safety of our fellow Kentuckians is the Chamber’s top priority right now. We look forward to holding Chamber Day in the coming months to give everyone an opportunity to hear from the state’s top leaders during the legislative session,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts.

The Kentucky Chamber plans to reschedule the event at a later date and will announce the details as soon as they are available.

