Kenton County Parks and Recreation to accept reservations for upcoming season beginning Feb. 7















Kenton County Parks and Recreation (KCP&R) will begin accepting reservations for the upcoming season, which runs from April 5 through October 23, on Monday, February 7 at 7:30 a.m. both online and by phone. Shelter house park locations include Lincoln Ridge, Middleton-Mills, Pioneer, and Richardson Road.

Due to COVID-19 and building construction, KCP&R is only accepting reservations online or by phone at 859-392-1920.

For online reservations:

• Visit the facilities catalog at secure.rec1.com

• Select the desired park, shelter house, and date to add to cart

• Follow the transaction steps for booking

• New users must create an account

Reservations Fees:

• Fees vary from $35 to $80 (applicable KY sales tax may apply) depending on the day, location, size, and amenities of the shelter.

• All reservations are non-refundable.

• For a tax exempt entity, call 859-392-1920 to make reservation and to have the tax waived. A Sales Tax Certificate of Exemption must be received with reservation.

For Special Events, including run/walk or larger events, call 859-392-1920 for the application process. Special Events start at $150 depending on type of event and location.

For assistance or questions, please call 859-392-1920.

From Kenton County Parks and Recreation