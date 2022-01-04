January 6, 2021: Justice still being pursued related to Capitol violence; here are those arrested in KY so far















Staff report

The FBI continues to arrest and federal district courts continue to adjudicate cases against those found to have violated laws related to the insurrection/riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The second anniversary of that riot is this week.

You can see the full list of those who have been arrested at the United States Department of Justice website.

Below is a list of Kentucky defendants charged in federal court in the District of Columbia related to crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.



Every case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Following arrests, or surrender, defendants must appear before district court magistrate/judge where the arrest takes place, in accordance with the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure.

The FBI is still seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol building and committed various other alleged criminal violations, such as destruction of property, assaulting law enforcement personnel, targeting members of the media for assault, and other unlawful conduct, on that day.

The FBI says it has deployed its full investigative resources and are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in these criminal activities.

If anyone has witnessed unlawful violent action — or have any information — the FBI urges that you to contact them by calling ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation, or submit at tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

There are videos to view as well as hundreds of photographs, in case you recognize any of the offenders. There is a “Most Wanted” list related to violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The records of those arrested in Kentucky so far (click individual files to enlarge):





























