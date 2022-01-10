January 12 NKY History Hour to offer look into past of area homes, provide tips on doing your own research















If your walls could talk, what stories would they share? What secrets may lie behind a few coats of chipped paint?

Older homes seem to have a certain mystique to them that fascinates new homeowners searching for a hidden history behind its previous inhabitants.

Join archaeologist Jeannine Kreinbrink as she “digs” into the undiscovered history behind some Northern Kentucky homes and the steps homeowners can take to research deeds and court records, including free online local resources.

Behringer-Crawford Museum’s virtual NKY History Hour returns from winter break on Wednesday, January 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To participate in the free event, complete the online zoom registration form.

Information on how to connect to the session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

Kreinbrink is president and senior archaeologist with K & V Cultural Resources Management, board member of Friends of Big Bone, a past board member of the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum and archaeologist associate at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

NKY History Hours take place every other Wednesday evening. The sessions are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other free programs, visit bcmuseum.org.

