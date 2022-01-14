If you notice orange this weekend, it’s likely about NFL Wild Card playoff game: Bengals vs. Raiders Sat.















As the Cincinnati Bengals get ready to #RulethePlayoffs for their 4:30 p.m. game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium, citizens of the whole region are Bengal’s fans, right?

If you aren’t you should probably lay low and quiet.

The Florence Water Tower and the Fort Thomas Tower in Tower Park, the NKU College of Informatics, Newport on the Levee and The Ark in Williamstown are all lit up orange in anticipation of the occasion of the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend.

The excitement is building and businesses, cities, counties, and organizations across the region are joining in on the effort!

If you are driving on I-75 near Florence, you’ll see the St. Elizabeth Hospital sign and if you walk across the bridge for the game, you’ll see the Cincinnati Reds’ Great American Ballpark lit up in support of the Bengals.

The City of Bellevue’s Entertainment District and Covington and Newport businesses hosting “Bengal specials” and lighting up orange. It’s going to be a region-wide pep rally, so join don’t miss the fun.

Wear your mask (orange perhaps) and stay safe.

The NKY Chamber is urging everyone to #ShowYourStripes by wearing orange and black this weekend. You can share your photos online with #ShowYourStripes #RuleThePlayoffs.



It’s definitely primetime Who Dey, Who Dey, Who Dey time.