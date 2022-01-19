Hotel Covington expanding to building at corner of Pike and Madision; North to open in October















Staff report

The Hotel Covington family is expanding to the building at the corner of Pike and Madison.

The new North by Hotel Covington will maintain the integrity of the building, in keeping with the historic quality of Hotel Covington. That work has begun.

The building dates back to 1912 and the turret that was blown off during the tornado in the 60’s has now been restored.

The new building will have 53 luxury suites and a ballroom that can entertain 500+ guests, and plans are to open in October.

Aparium Hotel Group and The Saylers Group announced the opening of the popular Hotel Covington in September, 2016, following the transformation of the 1910 Coppin’s Department Store Building into a luxury boutique property. The $22million restoration transformed NKY’s original shopping destination into an upscale hotel and local gathers place to serve as a central social anchor for the community.

Hotel Covington has been so successful that it is already expanding to the new North by Hotel Covington. Renovations of the North facility are moving forward apace.

