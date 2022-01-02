Holmes High School students Aubrie McGovney and Tkira Tolliver join Covington Partners’ board















Two new student representatives on Covington Partners’ Board of Directors already have jam-packed schedules, but they hope their contributions can help others navigate stressful school years.

Senior Aubrie McGovney and junior Tkira Tolliver drew high praise from Kate Andriacco, mentoring coordinator at Holmes High School.

“Tkira and Aubrie are exceptional leaders,” she said. “Both young women demonstrate superior academic performance and exemplify the many traits extraordinary leaders possess: a high level of self-confidence, an optimistic attitude, a desire to serve their community, and an innate sense of ambition and responsibility. In their roles as Peer Advocacy Leaders (PAL), Tkira and Aubrie have served as wonderful role models and advocates to their younger peer mentees.”

Aubrie is the drum major for the high school band and has served as a member of the color guard. Conducting the “Star Spangled Banner” was one of her greatest challenges but helped her gain confidence. Aubrie is versatile musically, playing high and low brass instruments in the band. She also has participated in the Jr. ROTC program at Holmes.

As part of her work with Covington Partners, she would like to promote initiatives that would help students dealing with depression and anxiety.

Aubrie helps her mother, who runs a preschool, and volunteers at Seven Hills Church nursery. She is interested in attending the University of Cincinnati to study photography and construction.

Tkira plays soccer and volleyball and has been involved in Young Life and Dance Club at the high school. She is in the International Baccalaureate program at Holmes and wants to study chemistry in college. She hopes to have a career as a college professor.

Tkira said she had a speech impediment as a young child, but worked to overcome it, particularly by participating in spelling bees. She also has been involved in the debate team, which helped her gain more confidence.

She is interested in helping design a stress management program as part of her work as a student board member for Covington Partners.

Covington Partners