Historic truss bridge rehabilitation project on Mary Ingalls Highway revised: closed to traffic















The detour for the historic truss bridge rehabilitation project on KY 8 (Mary Ingalls Highway) in Campbell County has been revised, again.

The bridge crosses Twelvemile Creek (18 milepost).

Starting January 4, the bridge will be closed to traffic for 150 days. Motorists will be encouraged to use the signed detour by taking KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) to KY 2828 (Ivor Road) to KY 9 (AA Highway) to KY 547 (4 Mile Road) to KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway).

The project will preserve, rehabilitate and paint the historic truss bridge, built in 1946, with a new coat of gray paint. The approaches and bridge deck will be replaced. This project is part of the Bridging Kentucky program.

The bridge is scheduled to be completed by June 1, 2022.

Prus Construction Company is the contractor for the project with a low bid of $2.1 million.