Happy Birthday, CVG: From first commercial AA flight in 1947, airport now regional economic powerhouse















Today is the 75th anniversary of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The airport will celebrate that first flight, an American Airlines flight landing at 9:23 a.m. on January 10, 1947 from Cleveland, by surprising and delighting travelers throughout the day.

Celebration, from noon through 3 p.m., will include live music and giveways including cake pops, cookies and swag from CVG and American Airlines.

And check CVG’s Facebook page at 2 p.m. — there is a surprise in store for you, too.

Since that first flight 75 years ago, CVG has grown and expanded into a diversified business with both passenger and cargo activity resulting in a $6.8 billion economic impact on the region each year.

As one of the nation’s fastest growing airports, CVG has made great progress under the leadership of CEO Candace McGraw, who joined CVG in 2011, and her team. It now has more than 7,700 acres of land, four runways, and a diversified base of operations on and near the campus.

Today, it is the 7th largest cargo airport in North America, seeing an 83% incrase for the 60 months ending March 2021. It has 14,000 badged employees and supports 47,000 jobs. It offers 12 passenger airlines and tour operations with 50+ nonstop destinations — with the lowest average airfare in the Tri-State region. It is home to Amazon Air and DHL Global Air Hubs. It has achieved Global Airport Health Accreditation.

See CVG’s history at NKyTribune produced “Inside Northern Kentucky on KET, 2017.

See CVG’s series of videos on its history here.