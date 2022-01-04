Gold Star, Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati accepting nominations for third Gold Star Teacher Awards















We all have an educator whose belief in us made a profound impact on our lives. When a teacher helps us to discover our passions, it’s not uncommon to feel that influence for many years after our time with them is through.

To honor outstanding teachers in our region, Gold Star and The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati are once again teaming up to find and celebrate the exemplary local educators who continue to show their commitment to education and their community.

Back for the third year, Gold Star and The Children’s Theatre are partnering to recognize the hard work and dedication of local teachers with the Gold Star Teacher award. Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky community members can nominate their favorite teacher online through Friday, Jan. 7. Teachers can be nominated by parents, colleagues, friends or students.

A Gold Star Teacher goes above and beyond for their students and treats everyone like family. They have courage and integrity in the work they do, as well as a clear passion that shows their love of their job and students.

New this year, the program will honor ten finalists. Once the nomination period ends, the community will have the opportunity to vote for one of ten 2022 Gold Star Teacher finalists in February. The winner will then be announced in March.

In addition to the winning teacher’s entire school receiving a free meal from Gold Star, this year’s winning teacher will receive a $1,000 individual grant and a $500 donation for their school. The winner will also have the option of taking their classroom to see The Wiz JR. at the Taft Theatre or bringing a TCT on Tour production to perform at their school. They’ll also receive a gift basket with school supplies and other swag items, a special celebration with the school community, and so much more.

“The Gold Star Teacher award give us the opportunity to celebrate the wonderful educators who impact, ignite and inspire students,” says Roderick Justice, artistic director at The Children’s Theatre. “Amidst the considerable challenges that have been thrown at teachers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to partner with Gold Star for the third consecutive year on this awards program to recognize and thank the teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students.”

Gold Star President and CEO Roger David agreed.

“Teachers are among the true heroes of the last 20 months. We know they continue to work harder than ever to support their students through the many lingering effects of the pandemic,” said David. “Our continued partnership with The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati honors the extraordinary and innovative ways that teachers strived to overcome these challenges. If you know a teacher who deserves recognition, especially one who exhibits the ultimate dedication to their students, now is a great time to nominate them for the Gold Star Teacher award.”

To nominate a teacher, or for more information, visit goldstarchili.com/goldstarteacher.

From Gold Star