Gateway faculty, staff made 50 Clean Home Kits for residents of Lincoln-Grant Scholar House















In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service this week, Gateway Community & Technical College’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Department created 50 Clean Home Kits for residents of the Lincoln-Grant Scholar House.

Gateway’s DEI organized more than 20 faculty and staff volunteers to make the Clean Home Kits. The department was able to create 50 kits. The kits include multi-purpose cleaner, cleaning wipes, baby wipes, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap or body wash, dish soap, detergent, toothpaste, toothbrush, and paper towels.

The kits will be distributed to the residents of the Lincoln Grant Scholar House in Covington. The Lincoln Grant Scholar House, located near Gateway’s Urban Metro Campus, is home to 45 single-parent full-time college students. Their goal is for residents to achieve post-secondary success, so they will experience higher earnings and a clearer career path which will lead to self-sufficiency.

“Our hope is that these Clean Home Kits will help the students at the Lincoln Grant Scholar House by giving them one less thing to stress about,” said LaVette Burnette, Coordinator of Diversity Equity and Inclusion at Gateway. “A clean learning space is vital to a college student’s success.”

Two out of three students in higher education today are juggling work and school; taking care of dependent children; and/or have waited to attend college. Without external support adult students with children are less likely to finish school and are more likely to leave with a higher debt load than “traditional” students. Lincoln Grant Scholar House provides the support needed for them to be successful.

To find out more about Gateway, go to gateway.kctcs.edu.